Soroco volleyball gets its first win of the season

The Soroco High School volleyball team celebrates winning the 2A Region 5 championship in 2021. The team captured its first win of the year on Friday, Sept. 2, in a game against Caprock Academy.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco girls volleyball played its home opener on Friday, Sept. 2, against Caprock Academy.

The affair went five sets with the Rams taking the first two and losing the third and fourth. The fifth set was tight throughout, but Soroco was able to hold on, winning the set 15-12 over the Eagles.

The Rams improved to 1-2 on the season and hope to build off of this game to spark a winning streak.

An important stretch of matches awaits Soroco, as the team plays two more league games before competing in a weekend tournament on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Soroco 3, Caprock Academy 2

S: 25 25 20 15 15

CA: 15 23 25 25 12

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.