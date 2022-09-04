Soroco volleyball gets its first win of the season
Soroco girls volleyball played its home opener on Friday, Sept. 2, against Caprock Academy.
The affair went five sets with the Rams taking the first two and losing the third and fourth. The fifth set was tight throughout, but Soroco was able to hold on, winning the set 15-12 over the Eagles.
The Rams improved to 1-2 on the season and hope to build off of this game to spark a winning streak.
An important stretch of matches awaits Soroco, as the team plays two more league games before competing in a weekend tournament on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Soroco 3, Caprock Academy 2
S: 25 25 20 15 15
CA: 15 23 25 25 12
