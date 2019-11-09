Soroco volleyball finishes season at regionals

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In what is likely its first-ever regional appearance, the Soroco High School volleyball team lost both matches, but put up a fight against a pair of top-15 teams.

To start the day, the No. 27 Rams faced off with No. 10 Dolores. The Bears won the first two frames 25-19, 25-11. Going into the third, Soroco adjusted.

“We ended up going into the third set having to switch our rotation completely around,” Soroco head coach Jeannie Jo Logan said. “They had a pretty big middle. She’s good. We needed to try something different and it worked, we just couldn’t overcome some of the ability that girl had.”

With a new rotation, the Rams won the third set 25-20, but fell 25-21 in the fourth to lose 3-1.

Immedietely following that game, Soroco took on No. 15 Clear Creek. The Rams started strong, taking the first frame 25-22. The girls in maroon stayed sharp, dropping a tough one 27-25 to tie the match a one set each.

From there, the wheels fell off as Clear Creek won the next two 25-13 and 25-17.

“We ran out of gas, quite honestly,” Logan said. “Playing the long rallies like we did and the hard plays we put up, we hit that wall. They played hard and tried not to, but I think that’s what unfortunately got us in the end.”

With the losses, Soroco finishes the season 14-8. The team will graduate a pair of seniors Tyla Johnson and Morgan Geiger, but returns heaps of talent that led the Rams to a historic season.

“There were times they could have rolled over and they didn’t. They would rally back,” Logan said. “We would be down. One game we were down like eight in a row, and we came back and pulled it within a couple points by the end of the game. I think that says a lot of the team.”

Saturday, Nov. 9

2A Region 10

Montezuma-Cortez High School

No. 10 Dolores 3, No. 27 Soroco 1

SO 19 11 25 21 — 1

D 25 25 20 25 — 3

No. 15 Clear Creek 3, No. 27 Soroco 1

SO 25 25 13 17 — 1

CC 22 27 25 25 — 3

Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1

1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1 Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0

at Lake County, W 3-0 Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0

at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0

vs. DeBeque, W 3-0 Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2

at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 17: vs. North Park, 3-1

vs. North Park, 3-1 Sept. 20: vs. Caprock, 3-0

vs. Caprock, 3-0 Sept. 28: Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0

Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0 Oct. 3: at Hayden, L 3-2

at Hayden, L 3-2 Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, W 3-0

at Plateau Valley, W 3-0 Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss, W 3-0

vs. Hotchkiss, W 3-0 Oct. 12: vs. Paonia, W 3-1

vs. Paonia, W 3-1 Oct. 18: at Rangely, W 3-0

at Rangely, W 3-0 Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County, W 3-2

vs. Moffat County, W 3-2 Oct. 25: vs. West Grand, L 3-2

vs. West Grand, L 3-2 Oct. 26: vs. Meeker, L 3-1

vs. Meeker, L 3-1 Nov. 9: 2A Region 10 vs. Dolores L 3-1, Clear Creek L 3-1

