Soroco volleyball falls to Plateau Valley, 3-1

Senior Shelby Geiger pushes the ball over the net in a Soroco volleyball game against Grand Valley on Sept. 9, 2022. The Rams have lost 14 of 16 games this year but look to finish strong with only six games remaining on the season schedule.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Despite four close sets, the Soroco Rams were unable to pull off a victory in a volleyball game against Plateau Valley on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Oak Creek.

Winning the opening set 25-23, the Rams would go on to lose three straight to the visiting Cowboys. This loss brings Soroco’s record to 2-14 on the year and 2-7 in league play.

With just six games remaining on the schedule, the Rams hope to finish the year strong starting with an away game against Vail Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Plateau Valley 3, Soroco 1

PV: 23 25 25 25

S: 25 19 19 21

