Soroco volleyball drops first two games of the season
Soroco volleyball had a pair of games between Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, falling short in both contests.
The girls fought hard against Cedaredge on Friday, and were tied 2-2 heading into the final set. Cedaredge got the advantage and ultimately won the match.
Soroco hit the road for a second straight day on Saturday to play against Olathe. Soroco started hot and took the first set, but dropped each of the following three sets to lose 3-1.
The Rams are now 0-2 in league play this season and hope to bounce back in their home opener on Friday, Sept. 2, against Caprock Academy.
Cedaredge 3, Soroco 2
S 12 22 25 25 6 – 2
C 25 25 22 14 15 – 3
