Soroco volleyball drops first two games of the season

The Soroco High School volleyball team celebrates winning the 2A Region 5 championship in 2021. The girls started the 2022 season on Friday, Aug. 26, with a tough loss against Cedaredge.



Soroco volleyball had a pair of games between Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, falling short in both contests.

The girls fought hard against Cedaredge on Friday, and were tied 2-2 heading into the final set. Cedaredge got the advantage and ultimately won the match.

Soroco hit the road for a second straight day on Saturday to play against Olathe. Soroco started hot and took the first set, but dropped each of the following three sets to lose 3-1.

The Rams are now 0-2 in league play this season and hope to bounce back in their home opener on Friday, Sept. 2, against Caprock Academy.

Cedaredge 3, Soroco 2

S 12 22 25 25 6 – 2

C 25 25 22 14 15 – 3

