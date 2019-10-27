Soroco volleyball drops back-to-back games

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School volleyball team fell 3-2 to West Grand and 3-1 to Meeker this weekend, concluding the regular season.

The Rams are No. 26 in the RPI standings with a 12-8 record.

On Friday, Soroco hosted West Grand and won set one 25-15. The Mustangs retaliated with a 25-18 win to tie the night at one set each. With a 25-22 Rams victory and a 25-21 West Grand win, the night went to a fifth set.

The deciding frame was close, but the visitors won out 15-13.

Soroco started Saturday’s game against Meeker strong, winning the opening set 27-25. However, the Cowboys won the next three, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20, to take the net 3-1.

Friday, Oct. 25

West Grand 3, Soroco 2

WG 15 25 22 25 15 — 3

SO 25 18 25 21 13 — 2

Saturday, Oct. 26

Meeker 3, Soroco 1

M 25 25 25 25 — 3

SO 27 17 13 20 — 1

Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1

1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1 Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0

at Lake County, W 3-0 Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0

at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0

vs. DeBeque, W 3-0 Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2

at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 17: vs. North Park, 3-1

vs. North Park, 3-1 Sept. 20: vs. Caprock, 3-0

vs. Caprock, 3-0 Sept. 28: Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0

Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0 Oct. 3: at Hayden, L 3-2

at Hayden, L 3-2 Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, W 3-0

at Plateau Valley, W 3-0 Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss, W 3-0

vs. Hotchkiss, W 3-0 Oct. 12: vs. Paonia, W 3-1

vs. Paonia, W 3-1 Oct. 18: at Rangely, W 3-0

at Rangely, W 3-0 Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County, W 3-2

vs. Moffat County, W 3-2 Oct. 25: vs. West Grand, L 3-2

vs. West Grand, L 3-2 Oct. 26: vs. Meeker, L 3-1

