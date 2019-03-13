STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco girls and boys track teams carry a culture of success that everyone wants to be a part of. Of the 105 students at Soroco High School, 37 are competing in track this spring.

“This is the most kids I've ever had out,” head coach David Bruner said.

Last year, the girls team finished third in the state, and boys team placed fifth at state in 2017.

Soroco track and field March 15: at Rifle

March 21: at Rebel Invite

March 29: at Meeker

March 30: at Cedaredge

April 5: at Thomas Jefferson

April 6: at Eagle Valley

April 13: at Glenwood Springs

April 19: at Coal Ridge

April 26: at Moffat County

April 27: at Ram Charger

May 3 to 4: Western Slope League meet

May 9: at West Grand

May 16 to 18: state

Among the Soroco girls successes last year, the 4×400-meter relay finished as state runner up and the sprint medley took third. Soroco junior Kourtney Bruner placed 10th in both triple jump and the 200 meters.

This year, the girls add 10 freshman to the team.

“We have a lot of girls around the same speed this year,” Kourtney Bruner said. “The goal for the team is to try and get as many relays and as many people to state as possible. Individually, I want to be able to place at state.”

Bruner is hoping to break the school record of 34 feet, 3 inches in the triple jump. Currently, her best leap is 32 feet, 10 inches.

Senior Chloe Veilleux, who placed second in the mile and third in the 800 meters last year at state, is a highly versatile runner and a state contender.

“It's just kind of like we don't want to be the team that doesn't do well at state,” Kourtney Bruner said. “We want to keep striving to get that No. 1 spot at state. We keep going to state because it's something that's kind of expected from our community and ourselves.”

Boys team

This will be the last year the boys enjoy the talents of senior Grant Redmond, who is a two-time defending state champion in the high jump. Juniors Nick Estes and Jesse Koler are key to the team as long and triple jumpers and sprinters.

Neither Estes or Koler qualified as jumpers for state last year, but they’re hoping to contend after another year in the weight room. Koler hopes to reach the 43-foot mark in the triple jump and tally 18 feet in the long jump. His best leaps are 39 feet, 8 inches in the triple jump and 17 feet 8 inches in the long jump. But he’s also decided to take up pole vaulting this year.

“Harrison Ashley did it last year when he was a senior and it looked fun and interesting to me so I thought I would give it a shot,” Koler said. “If I could clear at least 8 feet this year, if not more, that’s my goal. The hardest part is probably just getting my steps right and doing the technique of lifting myself over the bar.”

Koler said he’s been focusing on faster handoffs for relays. He’s eager to see how Soroco measures up against 3A and 4A teams at the track meet in Rifle on Saturday.

“We’ve done pretty well in the past, because we've had Ben Kelley,” Koler said. “But I feel like this year we have some new bloods that will help out our track team, and I hope to see them do great things.”

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports.