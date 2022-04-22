Soroco senior earns Boettcher Scholarship
Soroco High School senior Erika Sjoblom received the Boettcher Scholarship, a prestigious award given only to 50 students each year.
The scholarship awards $20,000 per year for four years. Recipients of the award are chosen based on demonstrations of service, leadership, character and academic performance.
Sjoblom is an avid skier, plays the trombone and practices Tae Kwon Doe. She represented Soroco in the Colorado All-State Band in Greeley. The All-State Band is comprised of the top 200 high school musicians in the state.
Sjoblom plans to attend the University of Colorado Boulder to study astrophysics.
