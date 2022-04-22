 Soroco senior awarded Daniels Scholarship | SteamboatToday.com
Soroco senior awarded Daniels Scholarship

Soroco senior Kayla Rossi was awarded the Daniels scholarship in 2022. Soroco High School/Courtesy Photo

Kayla Rossi, a senior at Soroco High School in Oak Creek, was awarded the Daniels Scholarship.

The Daniels Scholarship awards $25,000 per year for four years to highly motivated students who demonstrate character, leadership and commitment to serving their community.

Rossi is a fifth-generation rancher. In 2021, Rossi became the first Soroco student to win the Agricultural Proficiency Award, a prestigious honor from the Future Farmers of America, in which Rossi is a third-generation member. Rossi will attend the University of Wyoming.

