Soroco senior awarded Daniels Scholarship
news@steamboatpilot.com
Kayla Rossi, a senior at Soroco High School in Oak Creek, was awarded the Daniels Scholarship.
The Daniels Scholarship awards $25,000 per year for four years to highly motivated students who demonstrate character, leadership and commitment to serving their community.
Rossi is a fifth-generation rancher. In 2021, Rossi became the first Soroco student to win the Agricultural Proficiency Award, a prestigious honor from the Future Farmers of America, in which Rossi is a third-generation member. Rossi will attend the University of Wyoming.
