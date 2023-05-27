Soroco sends off a small but mighty class of 14 graduates

The Soroco High School’s Class of 2023 lived by the motto: “It’s the little things that count.”

With a class size of just 14, this small group of scholars was all about the little things. Sandwiched between two classes of around 40 students, the Class of 2023 did an incredible job of staying noticed and always being engaged.

“Since kindergarten, you grow up with the same 10 people, and you do not realize how much you are leaving until graduation day,” said Isabel Medina, the class president and salutatorian. “I think our class was such a different class. We were the smallest class but able to accomplish so much. Our class was really special to the school.”

Medina, who will study elementary education in college, said it was an honor to lead the changing of the tassels during the graduation ceremony. It was at that moment in which she realized graduation was finally here and she did it.

Medina said she is thankful for the community that has formed over the years, both in school and around town, and the family that was formed among these 14 graduates comes from a bond that will remain forever.

“I am just really fortunate to get to graduate with this group of people who I have known basically my entire education career,” graduate Gavyn Salberg said. “I am really proud that we all stuck it out and put up with each other long enough to get our diploma.”

Salberg will soon take a position as a butcher in Craig and will continue his work at Moe’s Barbecue in Steamboat this summer. While the academics were great, Salberg said the moments in and out of class, just talking with his classmates and sharing a laugh or two, are what will stick with him the most.

As the graduation concluded, the voice of Wiz Khalifa came over the speaker to serenade the crowd with the class song, “See You Again.” It was a reminder to the class that while they will all be going their separate ways, they will bump into each other again down the road.

It is a forever family that has been formed, and first-year Soroco principal David Grabowski said he is impressed with the support and care they have given each other.

Working in education for 25 years, Grabowski added that found this group to be unique and special in so many ways.

“I really enjoyed being around them,” Grabowski said. “They are an engaging bunch and involved in just about everything. They are really supportive for one another, and that is what is so neat about them.”