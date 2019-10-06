Soroco rolls by Plateau Valley, move to 5-0

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With a dominant 50-12 victory over Plateau Valley on Friday, Oct. 4, the Soroco High School football team moves to 5-0.

The Rams are ranked 14th in the RPI, or rating percentage index. In the latest CHSAA poll, which came out Sept. 30, Soroco was receiving votes, just three points out of the No. 19 spot.

Soroco held a narrow 8-6 lead after one quarter, but a 20-point second stanza put the Rams up 28-6 at the half. Fourteen more points in the third lengthened the lead to 42-6. Soroco scored once more in the fourth, tacking on the 2-point conversion, while the Cowboys tallied one more touchdown to bring their total to 12 on the day.

The Rams accumulated 313 total rushing yards, 130 earned by senior Jesse Koler. Koler had one scoring rush, while junior Kody Logan found the end zone twice while putting up 72 yards on the ground.

Friday’s win featured more passing than usual as junior quarterback Tyler Wixom completed nine of his 14 pass attempts, two of which were touchdowns. Wixom also ran in one touchdown himself, finishing the day with 42 rushing yards.

Wixom connected with Koler with a 65-yard pass for a score. Koler finished the day with 116 receiving yards. Senior Nick Estes had five receptions, including an 18-yard touchdown reception, racking up 130 yards.

The defense was just as effective, with juniors Cutter Wiggins and Chase Delamater recovering fumbles, while Koler earned an interception.

Next week’s matchup could potentially be the toughest of the season. For homecoming, Soroco will host Vail Christian, the only other 5-0 team in the 8-man Northwest region.

Soroco 50, Plateau Valley 12

SO 8 20 14 8 — 50

PV 6 0 0 6 — 12

STAT LEADERS

PASSING: SO, Tyler Wixom 9-14, 249 yards, 2 TDs.

RUSHING: SO, Jesse Koler 130 yards, TD; Kody Logan 72 yards, 2 TDs; Wixom 42 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: SO, Nick Estes 5-130, TD; Koler 116 yards, TD.

DEFENSE: SO, Cutter Wiggins FR; Chase Delamater FR; Koler INT.

Aug. 31: at South Park, W 34-8

at South Park, W 34-8 Sept. 7: vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14

vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14 Sept. 13: vs. Justice, W 78-8

vs. Justice, W 78-8 Sept. 27: vs. Gilpin County, W 58-0

vs. Gilpin County, W 58-0 Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, W 50-12

at Plateau Valley, W 50-12 Oct. 11: vs. Vail Christian, 7 p.m.

vs. Vail Christian, 7 p.m. Oct. 18: at Rangely, 7 p.m.

at Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 25: vs. West Grand, 7 p.m.

vs. West Grand, 7 p.m. Nov. 1: at Hayden, 7 p.m.

