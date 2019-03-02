Soroco Rams basketball ends season with 19 wins

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School girls basketball team saw the end of the playoff road on Saturday, March 2, in the District 5 regional final.

The Rams fell to the Sanford Indians 50-32.

The Rams conclude their season with 19 wins and five losses, including a 9-2 Western Slope League record. The Indians now hold a 19-4 overall record.

Senior Chloe Veilleux scored 16 points and was the only scorer in double figures.

“We finished the year 19-5. We had a great year and these seniors they go out and won 74 games and also had the highest scorer,” Soroco Rams head coach David Bruner said. “It is quite remarkable. I was very proud of the way we competed, didn’t shoot the ball very well in the second quarter. I’m very proud of where the program’s at.”

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports.