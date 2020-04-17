Soroco High School post-season award winners

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A pair of Soroco athletes were named all-state honorable mentions, while four others were named all-conference honorable mentions.

Additionally, one athlete on each team was granted the Ram Award, which is given to the male or female athlete that best exemplifies the qualities desired in all athletes who represent Soroco High School.

Senior basketball player Nick Estes was an all-state honorable mention, while senior Jesse Koler was an all-conference honorable mention and the Ram award winner. The pair helped the boys basketball team go 11-11 on the year.

Sophomore basketball player Kayedence Bruner was an all-state honorable mention, while senior Kourtney Bruner, junior Makinley Parker and sophomore Peyton Parker were all-conference honorable mentions. Kourtney won the Ram award on the team, helping the team go 15-9 and make it to regionals.

Junior Kody Logan and freshman McKenzie Clark were the state-qualifiers on the wrestling team. Logan finished sixth at the state championships and was the Ram award winner on the team.

Senior Bailey Iacovetto was the Ram award winner among the Soroco cheerleaders.

