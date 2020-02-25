Soroco, Hayden boys end basketball seasons

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After a play-in victory on Monday, Feb. 24, the No. 7 Soroco High School boys basketball team traveled to face No. 2 Meeker.

The Rams were down just 32-25. However, the Cowboys outscored the visitors 27-10 in the third en route to a 77-39 victory on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Soroco concludes the season with an 11-11 record.

Soroco earned its way to the quarterfinal with a 47-44 win over Caprock Academy 24 hours earlier.

The Rams led 23-15 at the half, but allowed 18 points in the third to go into the fourth tied at 33. Soroco outscored the Eagles 14-11 in the final quarter for the win.

The Hayden High School boys basketball team ended its season in a play-in loss to West Grand when the Mustangs won 48-43 at home. The Tigers finished the 2019-20 season with a 5-15 record.

The teams were tied at 20 at the half. Hayden lit up the scoreboard in the third, scoring 21 points to earn a 41-32 lead. However, the Tigers couldn’t keep it going in the fourth, scoring 2 points while West Grand netted 16 for the win.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Meeker 77, Soroco 39

S 8 17 10 4 – 39

M 15 17 27 18 – 77

Monday, Feb. 24

Soroco 47, Caprock Academy 44

CA 4 11 18 11 – 44

S 9 14 10 14 – 47

West Grand 48, Hayden 43

H 12 8 21 2 – 43

WG 13 7 12 16 – 48

