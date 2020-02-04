Soroco girls defeat Rangley, Hayden beats West Grand

Hayden senior Joey Deckler defends Soroco freshman Shelby Geiger during a game on Friday, Jan. 24.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Friday, Jan. 31, the Soroco girls basketball team defated Rangley 38-32. Sophomore Kayedence Bruner led the team with 11 points, while senior Kourtney Bruner earned a team-high nine rebounds, two assists and four steals.

The Rams are ranked No. 17 in the 2A RPI standings and are now 10-4 overall and 5-1 against league opponents.

The Soroco boys lost a close one, 66-60, to Rangely. The Rams (7-7, 3-4 Western Slope) led 33-29 at the half but were outscored 20-12 in the third. The team redeemed itself with a 77-63 victory over Addenbrooke Classical Academy the next day.

The Hayden boys basketball team also competed on Friday, falling to Vail Mountain 49-27. The Gore Rangers outscored the Tigers 17-9 in the first half to pull ahead early. Hayden is now 5-10 overall and 3-5 against Western Slope teams.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the Hayden boys fell 55-27 to West Grand. The Tigers trailed 17-12 at the half, but the Mustangs outscored them 21-11 in the third.

Meanwhile, the Hayden girls went on to win 37-27 over West Grand. Sophomore Alison Rajzer paced the offense with 11 points, followed by senior Joey Deckler, who netted 9 and senior Alex Camilletti who added 7 points.

Freshman Emma Seagraves led the team with six rebounds, while Camilletti and senior Hailee Smith contributed five each. Camilletti earned a team-high four assists and five steals. The Tigers are ranked No. 22 in the 2A RPI standings and are 10-5 overall and 4-3 in league play.

Friday, Jan. 31

Girls: Soroco 38, Rangely 32

Scoring: S, Kayedence Bruner 11, Makinley Parker 10, Sophia Benjamin 7, Morgan Geiger 3, Kourtney Bruner 3, Peyton Parker 3, Shelby Geiger 1. Fouls: S, 19. FTs: 4-14. 3-pointers: 6 (Ka. Bruner 2). Rebounds: S, 36 (Ko. Bruner 9). Assists: S, 6 (Ka. Bruner 2, Ko. Bruner 2). Steals: S, 12 (Ko. Bruner 4).

Boys: Rangely 66, Soroco 60

R 14 15 20 17 – 66

S 14 19 12 15 – 60

Boys: Vail Mountain 49, Hayden 27

VM 17 10 14 8 – 49

H 9 4 9 5 – 27

Saturday, Feb. 1

Boys: Soroco 77, Addenbrooke 63

A 16 22 15 10 – 63

S 20 27 8 22 – 77

Boys: West Grand 55, Hayden 35

H 6 6 11 12 – 35

WG 10 7 21 17 – 55

Girls: Hayden 37, West Grand 27

S 6 15 10 6 – 37

WG 4 13 7 3 – 27

Scoring: H, Alison Rajzer 11, Joey Deckler 9, Alex Camilletti 7, Emma Seagraves 4, Tessa Booco 3, Hailee Smith 2, Gracie Day 1. Fouls: H, 17. FTs: H, 5-15. 3-pointers: H, 4 (Rajzer 2). Rebounds: H, 31 (Seagraves 6). Assists: H, 7 (Camilletti 4). Steals: H, 11 (Camilletti 5).

