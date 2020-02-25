Soroco girls defeat Rangely in district quarterfinal

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School girls basketball team is moving on. Soroco defeated Rangely 55-45 in a district quarterfinals home game, earning them a spot in the district semifinals at De Beque this weekend.

“The girls, I was really proud of the way they finished the game,” said Soroco head coach David Bruner. “They’re battlers. They get after it, man. They battle till the end. That’s what we’ve done for a lot of years here. It’s not easy when you’ve won this many years in a row. But the girls are willing to put the work in. They’re tough, and I’m proud of them.”

Rangely was still in the game at the half, trailing 24-17. The Rams put it away in the fourth, though, putting up 20 points, 11 coming from sophomore Kayedence Bruner.

Kayedence had a pair of 3s and went 6-for-9 from the free throw line. As a team, the Rams made 13 of their 20 foul shot attempts.

“I’m glad we have her a few more years,” said David. “She hit some big shots for us, floaters down the middle of the lane.”

David was also impressed with his seniors, Morgan Geiger, Jadyn Ellis and Kourtney Bruner. The three combined for 11 points on the night.

“I thought they did a good job leading and just giving everything they had on the floor,” said David. “I really thought that showed. I had to play them a lot tonight. I thought they stepped up and did what they needed to do.”

Soroco will go up against Hotchkiss on Friday, Feb. 28. When the Rams traveled to take on the Bulldogs on Feb. 11, they fell 43-39.

“We missed too many free throws. We missed 10 free throws down there and got beat by 4,” said David. “We need shoot better from the line. It’s always fun this time of the year. We’ll go and battle. It’ll be fun.”

Soroco 55, Rangely 45

Scoring: S, Kayedence Bruner 26, Peyton Parker 7, Sophia Benjamin 6, Morgan Geiger 5, Shelby Geiger 3, Makinley Parker 2, Jadyn Ellis 2.

