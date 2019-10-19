Soroco girls cross country places 2nd at regional meet

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — One point behind regional winner Colorado Rocky Mountain School, the Soroco High School girls cross country team finished with 31 points at the 2A Region 4 meet, good for second place.

Sophomore Betsy Veilleux paced the squad with a time of 21 minutes, 9.29 seconds, placing ninth in the race, on Friday, Oct. 18, in Delta.

Eden Mayer, a sophomore, earned a personal-best time of 22:00.15. Not far behind her, were sophomore Kayedence Bruner and senior Kourtney Bruner in 18th and 19th.

Rams freshman Trinity Delto took 22nd with a time of 22:41.67, while sophomore Hailey Minnick placed 27th at 22:38.38.

“Eden Mayer came out of nowhere and wound up placing second on the team,” Soroco head coach Callie Bradley said. “She’s been a solid third all season. Trinity Delto, her previous (personal-record) was on the same course a few weeks ago. It was 23:59, and she ran a 22:41. I’m really happy with how they responded with the end of the season training.”

With just two runners, the boys didn’t record a team score. Junior Alex Colby finished sixth with a time of 18:10.03, though, qualifying individually for the state meet.

Sophomore teammate Austin Little finished 78th with a personal-best time of 26:57.17. Until Friday, Little had yet to crack 29 minutes.

“It’s not just about the kids that are the top three that can be inspiring to everybody,” Bradley said. “He’s struggled with a lot of stuff. I was really proud of both Alex and Austin.

Colby and the Soroco girls will head to the state meet on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Colorado Springs with the hope of matching or besting their third-place finish in 2018.

2A Region 4 meet

Friday, Oct. 18

Boys team scores: 1, Mancos 17. 2, Caprock 27. 3, Colorado Rocky Mountain School 28. 4, Ouray 45. 4, Paonia 45. 6, Meeker 57. 7, Crested Butte 64. 8, Hotchkiss 66. 9, Telluride 91. 10, Dolores 92.

Individual top 10: 1, Cole Pacosza, Telluride, 17:32.02. 2, Jack Gottsegen, Colorado Rocky Mountain 17:41.85. 3, Bryn Peterson, Colorado Rocky Mountain, 17:57.84. 4, Trevor Lewis, DeBeque, 17:58.71. 5, Edgar Hernandez, Mancos, 18:02.75. 6, Alex Colby, Soroco, 18:10.03. 7, Jeremy Swaim, Caprock, 18:19.46. 8, Connor Sehnert, Mancos, 18:20:00. 9, John Lund, Mancos, 18:28.47. 10, Hayden Hart, Ouray, 18:45.28.

Soroco finishers: 78, Austin Little 26:57.17.

Girls team scores: 1, Colorado Rocky Mountain School 29. 2, Soroco 31. 3, Rangely 32. 4, West Grand 33. 5, Paonia 48. 6, Mancos 52. 7, Telluride 66. 8, Ouray 69. 9, Hotchkiss 72.

Individual top 10: 1, Ashleigh Gardner, Caprock, 20:39.49. 2, Charlize Valdez, Ignacio, 20:41.77. 3, Katya Schwieterman, Paonia, 20:46.26. 4, Gretta Gavette, Colorado Rocky Mountain, 20:49.4. 5, Grace Manning, Mancos, 20:50.19. 6, Hannah Wilkie, Rangely, 20:52.51. 7, Samantha Westfahl, West Grand, 20:57.02. 8, Mary Scoggins, Rangely, 21:02.97. 9, Betsy Veilluez, Soroco, 21:09.29. 10, Katelyn Cunningham, Lake City, 21:28.83.

Soroco finishers: 16, Eden Mayer 22:00.15. 18, Kayedence Bruner 22:15.36. 19, Kourtney Bruner 22:23.88. 22, Trinity Delto 22:41.67. 27, Hailey Minnick 23:38.38.

