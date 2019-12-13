Soroco girls basketball uses second-half push to defeat Steamboat

Steamboat Springs senior Jaycee May brings the ball into the front court in a game against Soroco during the second round of the Steamboat Shootout on Friday, Dec. 13.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team scored just five points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Soroco High School surged, scoring 14 points, transforming a 20-16 deficit into a 30-25 advantage.

The momentum stayed in the Rams favor as they went on to win 44-34 during a consolation semifinal of the Steamboat Shootout on Friday, Dec. 13.

“It was probably the halftime talk,” said Soroco head coach David Bruner. “I challenged them. We weren’t playing as intense as we should. I told them it was probably a defining moment in our season if we were gonna come out and fight in the second half and play like we can. I know we’re young, but you can still play hard.”

It took minutes for either team to score in the fourth. The Sailors (0-4) did so first two minutes and thirty seconds into the frame when junior Erica Simmons hit a foul shot.

Two minutes later, Soroco (2-3) finally sank a basket. Sophomore Kayedence Bruner drained a three from the top of the key to start a small run for the Rams. Free throws from Bruner and sophomore Sophia Benjamin, and another three from Bruner bolstered the lead to 25-21.

Bruner led all players with 14 points including a pair of 3-pointers. Benjamin followed with eight points, all of which were free throws.

Steamboat senior Jaycee May stepped up to the foul line and sank both her chances, and sophomore Samantha Campbell scored from underneath to close the gap.

Soroco sophomore Kayedence Bruner collects a rebound in a game against Steamboat Springs during the second round of the Steamboat Shootout on Friday, Dec. 13.

Shelby Reardon

Campbell paced the Sailors with eight points, while junior Josey Foote contributed seven. May went 6-for-8 from the line but didn’t manage to score any other way.

Soroco still led 30-25 at the end of the quarter.

“We changed our defense, and I think that really bothered Steamboat,” said David Bruner. “We were trying on two of their best two girls. When Jaycee and Erica don’t have the ball, they struggle. I knew that, that’s an adjustment we made. … We just fought.”

The Sailors got close thanks to more made free throws from May. She sank two with 3:30 left, bringing her team within two, 34-32.

As frustration built, Steamboat got sloppy. Four of the five starters fouled out of the contest. Soroco went 22-for-39 at the foul line, scoring exactly half their points with free throws.

Steamboat Springs sophomore Samantha Campbell wins the jump over Soroco senior Makinley Parker during the second round of the Steamboat Shootout on Friday, Dec. 13.

Shelby Reardon

“We played well for three quarters, we just got in foul trouble, had to pull out the starters,” said Steamboat Springs head coach George Ibarra. “We need to work on that, for sure, and we will.”

Soroco will face Eagle Valley at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, while Steamboat will take on Conifer at 9 a.m.

Soroco 44, Steamboat Springs 34

SS 9 11 5 9 — 34

S 5 11 14 14 — 44

Scoring: S, Kayedence Bruner 14, Sophia Benjamin 8, Makinley Parker 5, Eden Mayer 5, Kourtney Bruner 3, Peyton Parker 3, Morgan Geiger 2, Jadyn Ellis 1. SS, Sam Campbell 8, Josey Foote 7, Shelbee Weiss 6, Jaycee May 6, Erica Simmons 3, Daisy Wilson 2, Siera Harrison 2.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.