Soroco girls basketball starts ‘new era’ of play

The Soroco High School girls basketball team reacts to a 3-pointer during a regional semifinal game against Del Norte on March 4. The Rams have a newer look this season beginning a new era of Soroco basketball.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

For the first time since 2008, Soroco girls basketball has a new head coach. Mandy Maass will be taking over for David Bruner and bringing a new style of coaching with her.

The Rams had an incredible campaign last season with a 21-2 overall record but with seven seniors graduating last year, Maass says her team has reset and will start fresh this season.

“We have two new coaches so it’s a new program and we lost seven seniors last year so we are not keeping any of last year’s expectations,” Maass said. “That was a different era we said and we are moving into this new era.”

Maass explained that while her expectation is to win games, she knows there will be growing pains at the start of the season.

There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the team but Maass says her athletes have picked up on some new strategies and plays and thinks her team has been very mature in the adjustment.

Her number one goal for the year is to get the girls to become students of the game and play a new style of offense they were not as familiar with.

“We’re moving into read and react offenses where I’m expecting the kids to watch the game and see what is happening so they can really learn how to play and learn what to do in certain situations,” Maass said.

Maass gives a lot of credit to the attitudes she has seen in practice and thinks the girls play with “pep and vigor”. They are still getting used to the new coaching style but Maass says the leadership of her three captains has been extremely helpful in the transition.

Senior Isabel Medina along with juniors Lexi VandenBurg and Rachelle Dudley have been voted in as team captains by their teammates. Maass says their leadership has been incredible and she can not wait to see how that translates to the court for the season.

The Rams open the season with a tournament on the road in a game against Coal Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Maass is newer to the area and says it has been helpful to get rundowns of opponents from her players. She plans to use the first few weeks as a measure for what needs to be tweaked before league play gets going.

“We are learning,” Maass said. “I don’t expect anything from these first two tournaments. This is the time when we figure out what we need to know and then when we hit the conference season after Christmas, they should know those things and I will expect more from them. We’re on a steep learning curve right now and hopefully we are reaching the summit of that soon and then we’ll plateau at the right time.”

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.