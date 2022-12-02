Soroco girls basketball falls big to Coal Ridge
Soroco girls basketball traveled to Meeker on Thursday, Dec. 1, to compete in the White River Electric Cowboy Shootout to open the season.
Matched up against Coal Ridge to start the tournament, the Rams suffered a 67-13 loss. The game got off to a rough start with Coal Ridge taking an early 18-2 lead that Soroco was unable to recover from. The girls are still getting used to their new coaches and the new system, but have a long season ahead to work out the kinks.
After the season-opening loss, the team continued tournament play with a game against Altamont, Utah, on Friday, Dec. 2, and will follow that with a match up against Meeker on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Coal Ridge 67, Soroco 13
CR 18 24 20 5
S 2 6 5 0
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
