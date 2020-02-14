Soroco girls basketball concludes 3-game week against Cowboys

Soroco junior Makinley Parker scores an early layup during a game against Plateau Valley on Friday, Feb. 14.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This has undoubtedly been the longest, most challenging week of the year for the Soroco High School girls basketball team.

Earlier in the week, Soroco faced a top-15 team in Hotchkiss and top-10 team in Meeker. The Rams lost both, but by only 4 points. On Friday, Feb. 14, No. 20 Soroco hosted No. 19 Plateau Valley.

The exhausted Rams led the Cowboys for the first three quarters, but fell, by 4 points, 50-46.

“We had probably the three hardest games we’re gonna have in one week this year,” said Soroco senior Kourtney Bruner. “I just think we’re super drained. I was definitely not my best today, because I hurt my knee at Meeker. I think we were rushing our shots and not doing what we needed to do.”

Baskets from junior Makinley Parker and a 3-pointer from sophomore Kayedence Bruner gave the Rams an 8-0 lead early on. Parker contributed 7 points on the night, while Kayedence Bruner added 11, Parker scored 12 and Kourtney Bruner led with 13.

The Cowboys closed in slowly. At the half, they were down by 4, and spent most of the third quarter down a possession. Finally, with a minute left in the third, Plateau Valley tied the game at 28.

“It was us being a little bit tired and being warped from traveling to Hotchkiss which is four and a half hours (away), getting home at midnight, traveling to Meeker, getting home at midnight last night,” said Soroco head coach David Bruner. “Our kids battled; gave a great effort. We just ran out of gas.”

Soroco senior Kourtney Bruner wins the tip off during a game against Plateau Valley on Friday, Feb. 14.

Shelby Reardon

Soroco senior Jadyn Ellis answered with a 3-pointer, helping her team lead 31-30 going into the fourth.

Freshman Maddisyn Miller scored three straight for the Cowboys to give the visitors a 33-31 lead. She led all players with 19 points.

The Rams missed five consecutive shots, and the Cowboys picked up every defensive rebound. Making matters worse, the Rams committed their seventh foul of the half, sending Plateau Valley senior Macie Holmes to the line. She took advantage of the free points, sinking both. Cowboys senior Abby Detwiler followed with a deep two to build the lead to 37-31.

A three from Parker trimmed the deficit to just 1 point, 39-38, but that’s as close as the Rams would get.

Miller scored the next 5 for her team, including a 3-point play after she drew a foul on Parker with a layup. From there, free throws put it away.

“We battled this week. We can play with anybody in our league,” said Bruner. “We showed that this week.”

“I’m not worried,” he added. “I think we’ll still play at home (in the playoffs).”

Friday, Feb. 14

Plateau Valley 50, Soroco 46

PV 7 9 14 20 – 50

S 11 9 11 15 – 46

Scoring: PV, Maddisyn Miller 19, Macie Holmes 8. S, Kourtney Bruner 13, Makinley Parker 12, Kayedence Bruner 11, Peyton Parker 7, Jadyn Ellis 3. Fouls: PV, 19. S, 25. FTs: PV, 15-31. S, 13-25.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Meeker 58, Soroco 54

S 11 20 12 11 – 54

M 10 17 15 16 – 58

Scoring: S, Kayedence Bruner 30, Kourtney Bruner 5, Makinley Parker 5, Shelby Geiger 4, Jadyn Ellis 3, Peyton Parker 3, Morgan Geiger 2, Sophia Benjamin 2. Fouls: S, 19. FTs: S, 10-20. 3-pointers: S, 8 (Ka. Bruner 5).

Dec. 5-7: Soroco at Meeker Shootout: 4th, W vs. Lotus 44-26, L vs. Moffat County 60-35, L vs. Meeker 63-33

Soroco at Meeker Shootout: 4th, W vs. Lotus 44-26, L vs. Moffat County 60-35, L vs. Meeker 63-33 Dec. 12-14: Steamboat Shootout, L vs Mead, 38-32, W vs. Steamboat Springs 44-34, W vs. Eagle Valley 49-33

Steamboat Shootout, L vs Mead, 38-32, W vs. Steamboat Springs 44-34, W vs. Eagle Valley 49-33 Dec. 16: Soroco at Battle Mountain, W 44-28

Soroco at Battle Mountain, W 44-28 Dec. 21: Caprock at Soroco, W 63-18

Caprock at Soroco, W 63-18 Jan. 4: South Park at Soroco, W 70-19

South Park at Soroco, W 70-19 Jan. 11: Soroco at West Grand, W 55-37

Soroco at West Grand, W 55-37 Jan. 17: Soroco at DeBeque, L 56-49

Soroco at DeBeque, L 56-49 Jan. 24: Hayden at Soroco, W 65-43

Hayden at Soroco, W 65-43 Jan. 25: Soroco at North Park, W 48-35

Soroco at North Park, W 48-35 Jan. 31: Rangely at Soroco, W 38-32

Rangely at Soroco, W 38-32 Feb. 8: Soroco at Paonia, W 43-25

Soroco at Paonia, W 43-25 Feb. 11: Soroco at Hotchkiss, L 43-39

Soroco at Hotchkiss, L 43-39 Feb. 13: Soroco at Meeker, L 58-54

Soroco at Meeker, L 58-54 Feb. 14: Plateau Valley at Soroco, L 50-46

Plateau Valley at Soroco, L 50-46 Feb. 21: Vail Christian at Soroco

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.