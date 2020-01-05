Soroco girls basketball buries Burros in 5th straight win

Soroco High SChool junior Makinley Parker scores in the second half of a home game against South Park on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Shelby Reardon

OAK CREEK — When the Soroco High School girls basketball team took to the floor for the first time since the holiday break, sophomore Kayedence Bruner was back.

The team’s top scorer had missed a few well-timed weeks to heal a knee injury, but rejoined the Rams against South Park on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Bruner contributed 24 points in her return, helping the Rams to a 70-19 win at home. Soroco head coach David Bruner said it definitely boosts the team having her in the lineup.

“She can handle the ball really well, and she shoots,” David Bruner said. “Everybody knows she’s our best player. She just gives everybody a lot more confidence when she’s on the floor. But, it’s also good to play without her.”

David Bruner said he’s impressed with freshman Shelby Geiger, who started the game. She only scored a free throw, but typically contributes more.

Five Soroco players netted 8 points or more in the dominant victory. Junior Makinley Parker netted 13, senior Jadyn Ellis used a pair of threes to contribute 9 points, and sophomores Sophia Benjamin and Peyton Parker each added 8.

To start the final frame, Soroco senior Morgan Geiger passed inbounds to Bruner, who took a few steps, faked right to fool South Park sophomore Mikayla Batts, then went left to open floor. Bruner passed to sophomore Peyton Parker in the corner, who proceeded to drain an uncontested 3-pointer to put her team up 61-15.

Soroco senior Kourtney Bruner watches as Rams junior Makinley Parker battles a pair of Burros for the rebound during a home game against South Park on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Shelby Reardon

It was simple plays and passes like that, that secured Soroco’s fifth straight win, pushing the team to 6-3 on the year, and 1-0 against 2A Western Slope opponents.

South Park did its best to compete with the rapid-fire Rams, but was left behind on both ends of the court. The quick and frequent passes from Soroco, sometimes more than four in a possession, kept the Burros off balance and out of system, allowing the Rams offense to score however it pleased.

On offense, South Park fell victim to an aggressive man-to-man defense that came away with numerous steals and intercepted passes.

Playing with such ease is accompanied by high expectations. With every missed rebound or botched layup, Soroco head coach David Bruner expressed frustration on the sidelines.

“The girls know our expectations. We know we’re not going play perfect, ever, but we want to play excellent,” said David Bruner.

Partway through the third, David Bruner sat his starters and let some less experienced players

After a defensive possession in which she looked a little lost, Kaci Taing nailed a 3-pointer that brought Parker to her feet on the bench.

“Heck yeah, I was so excited,” said Parker. “It’s awesome seeing the younger girls get better. I’ve been playing with these girls since middle school. We always know they’ll do well, but to see them go out and hit big shots, it’s always fun.”

Next up on the Rams schedule, is West Grand, a team that Parker thinks will be more of an equal opponent.

“It’ll be a challenge,” she said. “We’re ready though.”

Soroco 70, South Park 19

SP 5 6 4 4 – 19

S 22 17 19 12 – 70

Scoring: SP, Scarlett Caniglia 6, Gracie Arellano 4. S, Kayedence Bruner 24, Makinley Parker 13, Jadyn Ellis 9, Sophia Benjamin 8, Peyton Parker 8, Kaci Taing 5, Eden Mayer 2, Shelby Geiger 1.

Dec. 5-7: Soroco at Meeker Shootout: 4th, W vs. Lotus 44-26, L vs. Moffat County 60-35, L vs. Meeker 63-33

Soroco at Meeker Shootout: 4th, W vs. Lotus 44-26, L vs. Moffat County 60-35, L vs. Meeker 63-33 Dec. 12-14: Steamboat Shootout, L vs Mead, 38-32, W vs. Steamboat Springs 44-34, W vs. Eagle Valley 49-33

Steamboat Shootout, L vs Mead, 38-32, W vs. Steamboat Springs 44-34, W vs. Eagle Valley 49-33 Dec. 16: Soroco at Battle Mountain, W 44-28

Soroco at Battle Mountain, W 44-28 Dec. 21: Caprock at Soroco, W 63-18

Caprock at Soroco, W 63-18 Jan. 4: South Park at Soroco, W 70-19

South Park at Soroco, W 70-19 Jan. 11: Soroco at West Grand

Soroco at West Grand Jan. 14: Steamboat Springs at Soroco

Steamboat Springs at Soroco Jan. 17: Soroco at DeBeque

Soroco at DeBeque Jan. 24: Hayden at Soroco

Hayden at Soroco Jan. 25: Soroco at North Park

Soroco at North Park Jan. 31: Rangely at Soroco

Rangely at Soroco Feb. 7: Soroco at Hotchkiss

Soroco at Hotchkiss Feb. 8: Soroco at Paonia

Soroco at Paonia Feb. 13: Soroco at Meeker

Soroco at Meeker Feb. 14: Plateau Valley at Soroco

Plateau Valley at Soroco Feb. 21: Vail Christian at Soroco

