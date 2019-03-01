Soroco girls basketball advances to Regional Final

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco Rams girls basketball team defeated the Calhan Bulldogs 58-43 in the Regional Semifinal on Friday, March 1.

The Rams led the Bulldogs 32-28 at the half.

Senior Chloe Veilleux scored 16 points. Sophomore Makinley Parker had 13. Juniors Kourtney Bruner and Kayla Wille each amassed eight points.

“It was a heck of a game against a good team,” head coach David Bruner said. “This was a goal we made at the beginning of the year: to play in the regional final.”

The senior class of Veilleux, Wille, Grace Beaty and Grace and Katie Olinger ties the record as the winningest senior class with 74 games.

The Rams play Sanford at Sanford at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in the Regional Championship.

