Soroco girls advance despite loss in district championship, boys end season on the road

DENVER — The Soroco girls basketball team (18-4, 9-2) went 1-1 this weekend in the district tournament at De Beque.

On Friday, Feb. 22, the Rams defeated Hotchkiss (15-7, 7-4), 49-47. In the championship on Saturday, Feb. 23, the Rams fell to the Meeker Cowboys (21-1, 11-0), 52-25.

The Rams will move forward to the regional tournament next week.

The Soroco boys basketball team (11-11, 7-5) saw the end of its playoff road this weekend. Following a 46-33 defeat of Rangely (5-17, 4-8), the Rams fell to Paonia (14-8, 9-3) in the consolation championship 48-41.

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports.