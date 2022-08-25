Soroco football will compete as a brotherhood in 2022

Refeeee Shawn Springer, left, follows the play during a game between Rangely and Soroco at Oak Creek on Oct. 15, 2021. Soroco kicks off its football season on Friday, Aug. 26, against Belleview Christian at home.

While the Soroco football team is small in numbers, the Rams make up for it with the fraternity they have formed on the field.

Head coach Casey Hill sees the camaraderie between his players and compares it to the TV mini series, Band of Brothers. The boys are there to pick each other up and support one another from start to finish of every practice and every game.

The team has a slew of sophomores and juniors joining the team who have never played football before, while also retaining four senior starters this year.

“As a coaching staff, we’re expecting a lot of things from our seniors and so far, they have delivered,” Hill said. “It will be exciting to see them put everything together on Friday nights.”

Soroco senior Bradley Hoskinson says for the seniors, this team has always meant so much to them. They have played football together since elementary school and through that have created an unbreakable bond.

Hoskinson hopes to pass that connection down to the younger athletes, so they can understand what it really means to play for one another.

“I wouldn’t care if we went 0-9 this year as long as, every year I’ve played football here we have never really come together as a team and I’d like to see this year we all come together as a team,” Hoskinson said.

The theme for this season, Hill explains, is that the team will compete this year. They are taking it one game and one week at a time and focusing on presenting the best product on the field they possibly can.

Hill does not think the team has played to its full capabilities in recent seasons and intends on finding a way to get the most out of his players.

“When I say compete, it means we’re going in and we’re competing on every down,” Hill said. “We’re not taking plays off, we’re holding each other accountable while we’re out on the field. It’s just that mentality of we are here until the whistle blows and then we reset and go again.”

The boys are enthused to get back on the football field for regular season play. They have worked hard during the preseason and look to start the year on the right foot in their season opener against Belleview Christian at home on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

“We get to go play football on Friday nights,” Hill said. “School is back in session and this is the thing to do on a Friday night in Oak Creek. The players are excited to showcase how hard they have worked over the summer to the people and the community here in South Routt.”

