Soroco football stomps South Park on the road

FAIRPLAY — With a halftime score of 12-8, it seemed the Soroco football team’s season opener at South Park would be a competitive one. However, a slew of scores in the second half shot Soroco to a 34-8 victory on Saturday, Aug. 31.

A 71-yard run to the end zone by senior Jesse Koler gave the Rams (1-0) a 12-8 lead over the Burros before the break.

Most of Soroco’s scoring occurred in the third stanza, including a 66-yard rushing touchdown by junior Kody Logan. Logan racked up 100 yards on the day.

In the final frame, Koler broke free again, this time hauling 65 yards for the touchdown. He ended the evening with 207 yards.

Junior quarterback Tyler Wixom ran 26 yards on the day, and connected with senior wideout Nick Estes with a 28-yard touchdown pass. Estes ended the day with 40 receiving yards.

Junior Spencer Ashley recovered a fumble for another Rams touchdown.

The Rams will host Sangre de Cristo, who received a vote in the CHSAA preseason poll, on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m.

Soroco 34, South Park 8

Halftime score: SO 12, SP 8

STAT LEADERS

Rushing: SO, Jesse Koler 207 yards, 2 TD; Kody Logan 100 yards, TD; Tyler Wixom 26 yards.

Receiving: SO, Nick Estes 40 yards, TD.

Passing: SO, Wixom 28 yards, TD.