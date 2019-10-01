Soroco football shuts out Gilpin County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Behind an incredible performance by junior quarterback Tyler Wixom, the Soroco High School football team shut out Gilpin County 58-0 on Friday, Sept. 27, at home.

The Rams did what they did best, focusing on the ground game. Wixom ran into the end zone twice, racking up 137 yards on the ground.

Senior Jesse Koler also scored twice, earning 57 rushing yards. Senior Jonathan Jerome and Kody Logan each added a rushing touchdown. Logan also used a fumble recovery to put 6 more points on the board for Soroco.

When he wasn’t handing the ball off, Wixom was perfect on passing, going three-for-three with 44 yards.

Senior Nick Estes caught the sole touchdown pass. He also came up with an interception.

Soroco 58, Gilpin County 0

SO 36 16 0 16

GC 0 0 0 0

Stat leaders

Passing: SO, Tyler Wixom 3-3, 44 yards, TD.

Rushing: SO, Wixom 3-137, 2 TD; Jesse Koler 6-57, 2 TD; Kody Logan 4-54, TD; Jonathan Jerome 3-39, TD.

Receiving: SO, Nick Estes 2-35, TD; Sam Iacovetto 1-9.

Aug. 31: at South Park, W 34-8

at South Park, W 34-8 Sept. 7: vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14

vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14 Sept. 13: vs. Justice, W 78-8

vs. Justice, W 78-8 Sept. 27: vs. Gilpin County, W 58-0

vs. Gilpin County, W 58-0 Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, 7 p.m.

at Plateau Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 11: vs. Vail Christian, 7 p.m.

vs. Vail Christian, 7 p.m. Oct. 18: at Rangely, 7 p.m.

at Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 25: vs. West Grand, 7 p.m.

vs. West Grand, 7 p.m. Nov. 1: at Hayden, 7 p.m.

