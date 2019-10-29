Soroco football shutout for first time this season

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With a 44-0 win on Friday, Oct. 25, West Grand shutout the Soroco High School football team.

West Grand led 22-0 at the half. The third quarter was scoreless, but the Mustangs put up 22 more points in the final frame.

The Rams had 224 yard on the ground, while the Mustangs had 228. Soroco had 20 in the air and West Grand had 24. Three Mustang interceptions and a Soroco fumble cost the Rams any chance of making up the deficit.

Soroco senior Jesse Koler earned 76 yards on the ground over 14 carries, while junior Kody Logan accumulated 50 yards over 15 carries.

The Rams conclude the regular season in a rivalry game on the road at Hayden on Friday, Nov. 1.

West Grand 44, Soroco 0

WG 14 8 0 22 — 44

SO 0 0 0 0 — 0

Stat leaders

Passing: SO, Tyler Wixom 20 yards, 3 INTs. WG, Jakob Buller 2-4, 24 yards.

Rushing: SO, Jesse Koler 14-76; Kody Logan 15-50. WG, Rene Dominguez 19-123, 2 TDs; Jesus Dominguez 8-39, 2 TDs.

Receiving: WG, J. Dominguez, 2-24.

Aug. 31: at South Park, W 34-8

at South Park, W 34-8 Sept. 7: vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14

vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14 Sept. 13: vs. Justice, W 78-8

vs. Justice, W 78-8 Sept. 27: vs. Gilpin County, W 58-0

vs. Gilpin County, W 58-0 Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, W 50-12

at Plateau Valley, W 50-12 Oct. 11: vs. Vail Christian, L 48-12

vs. Vail Christian, L 48-12 Oct. 18: at Rangely, W 48-34

at Rangely, W 48-34 Oct. 25: vs. West Grand, L 44-0

vs. West Grand, L 44-0 Nov. 1: at Hayden, 7 p.m.

