Soroco football falls to Vail Christian

EDWARDS — The Soroco High School football team knew Vail Christian was a tough team going into Friday night’s game on the road.
The Rams played hard against the undefeated Saints, but lost 58-16. Soroco is now 1-2.
Senior quarterback Jed Kirby was 6-for-10, throwing for 80 yards and a touchdown pass. He also had a running touchdown. Senior Joey McLaughlin caught the touchdown pass from Kirby and accrued 110 all-purpose yards, including 56 in the air and 54 on the ground.
Vail Christian 58, Soroco 16
Sept. 4 - at Crowley County L 54-0
Sept. 10 - at South Park, W 66-6
Sept. 17 - at Vail Christian, L 58-16
Sept. 24 - vs. West Grand, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 - vs. Hayden, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 - at Dove Creek, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 - vs. Rangely, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 - at. Plateau Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - at Gilpin County, 7 p.m.
