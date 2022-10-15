Soroco football falls to Vail Christian at home
Suffering its fourth consecutive loss and fifth of the season, Soroco fell to Vail Christian in the final home game of the year on Friday, Oct. 14.
The visiting Saints dominated all three phases of the game and kept Soroco from getting momentum in the 58-18 contest.
The Rams now drop to 2-5 on the season and are still in the hunt for their first league win.
With two remaining games on the schedule, Soroco looks to finish the year strong starting with a game on the road against Rangley on Friday, Oct. 21.
Vail Christian 58, Soroco 18
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
