Soroco football drops season opener to Belleview Christian

Then-freshman Bradley Hoskinson leads the Soroco football team onto the field ahead of a game against Sangre de Cristo in 2020. Hoskinson and the team suffered a tough loss to Belleview Christian in the 2022 season opener on Friday, Aug. 26.



The Soroco football team started the season at home with a game against Belleview Christian on Friday, Aug. 26.

The Rams were unable to find the endzone in the first three quarters and ultimately lost 46-6.

The team has a string of four non-league games to start the season, giving the boys in maroon and white a chance to work out some kinks before league play begins.

Coach Casey Hill says the Rams made their opponents earn every one of those 46 points.

“It was a tough game, we competed and that’s all I can ask,” Hill said. “The final score doesn’t reflect how we played and never quit.”

Soroco starts the season 0-1 but will have a chance to even its record on Friday, Sept. 2, taking on Gilpin County at home.

Belleview Christian 46, Soroco 6

BC 16 16 8 6 – 46

S 0 0 0 6 – 6

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.