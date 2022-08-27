Soroco football drops season opener to Belleview Christian
The Soroco football team started the season at home with a game against Belleview Christian on Friday, Aug. 26.
The Rams were unable to find the endzone in the first three quarters and ultimately lost 46-6.
The team has a string of four non-league games to start the season, giving the boys in maroon and white a chance to work out some kinks before league play begins.
Coach Casey Hill says the Rams made their opponents earn every one of those 46 points.
“It was a tough game, we competed and that’s all I can ask,” Hill said. “The final score doesn’t reflect how we played and never quit.”
Soroco starts the season 0-1 but will have a chance to even its record on Friday, Sept. 2, taking on Gilpin County at home.
Belleview Christian 46, Soroco 6
BC 16 16 8 6 – 46
S 0 0 0 6 – 6
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User