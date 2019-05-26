Soroco FFA students honored at annual banquet

Members of the Soroco FFA Chapter hosted their annual end-of-the-year banquet May 8.

Courtesy photo

OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School FFA Chapter hosted its end-of-year banquet May 8, and students achievements for the 2018-19 school year were recognized.

A list of awards is included below.

Record book awards:

• Open Ag I: Britney Iacovetto

• Closed Ag I: Kaetlyn Freideman

• Closed Advanced Ag Entrepreneurship: Sam Clyncke

• Closed Advanced Ag Placement: Bailey Iacovetto

Notebook awards:

• Ag I: Kayla Rossi

• Ag II: Emily Romero

• Advanced Ag Notebook: Katelyn Olinger

• Ag Mechanics: Bailey Iacovetto

• Horticulture: Taylor Kirby

Outstanding membership awards:

• Star Greenhand: Kayla Rossi

• Star Chapter Farmer: Bailey Iacovetto

• Outstanding Senior Dekalb Award: Grace Olinger

Community awards:

• Blue & Gold: Rossi Family

Honorary award recipients:

• Mr. Purnell

• Routt County Cattlemen’s Association

• Senior parents

New officers for the 2019-20 school include: Bailey Iacovetto, president; Sam Clyncke, vice president; Kaetlyn Freideman, secretary; Spencer Ashley, treasurer; Makinley Parker, reporter; Zack Clyncke, sentinel; and Kayla Rossi, Alex Colby and Katelyn Dudley, executive committee.

Students who participated in career development events were also recognized. This year, Soroco competed in six different career development events at the state competition in Fort Collins.

• Floriculture: Katelyn Olinger, bronze category, and Katelyn Dudley.

• Meats Evaluation and Technology: Grace Olinger, silver category, Makinley Parker, bronze category, and Kaetlyn Freideman. The team placed bronze overall.

• Livestock Evaluation: Kayla Rossi, silver category, Emi Ramirez and Peyton Parker. The team placed bronze overall.

• Horse evaluation: Britney Iacovetto, silver category, Emily Romero, silver category, Hailey Minnick and Tessa Clyncke. The team placed bronze overall.

• Milk quality and products:Spencer Ashley, gold category and second overall, Alex Colby, Chase de la Mater and Greg Rubalcaba. The team placed gold overall.

• Agriculture technology and mechanical systems: Jesse Amrein, gold category and seventh overall, Zack Clyncke, silver category, and Bailey Iacovetto. The team placed gold overall.