Soroco falls in regional championship, Hayden loses in OT

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The No. 17 Soroco High School girls basketball team defeated No. 16 Denver Christian in the first round of a 2A regional tournament, moving the team to the championship against No. 1 Holyoke on Saturday, March. 7.

The Rams went up 12-9 after one quarter and 20-16 at the half, but a Dragons surge ultimately granted the host team the 41-32 victory.

“Our girls competed, I was very proud of them,” said Soroco head coach David Bruner. “They were the 17th seed. We weren’t supposed to win any games here. We won (Friday) night and we gave the No. 1 everything we wanted on their home court. I’m pretty proud of the effort by all the girls.”

According to Bruner, Holyoke led 30-28 with seconds left in the third. Soroco had a chance to tie it, but missed. The Dragons got the rebound and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lead 33-28 with one quarter left to play.

The Rams got within 4 a few times, but in the end, Holyoke used free throws to pull away.

Junior Makinley Parker paced the offense with 11 points, while sophomore Kayedence Bruner added 7 points.

Friday night, Soroco faced Denver Christian and played the best defense they’ve played all year.

“They were communicating real well together and allowing one shot, that’s it,” said David. “We were boxing out, only giving them one shot.”

Soroco limited the Thunder to just 4 points in the first quarter while scoring 10. Denver Christian stayed with Soroco for the next two quarters, but the Rams outscored the Thunder 14-8 in the fourth to win 48-33.

Senior Kourtney Bruner led her team with 16 points, Kaydence netted 10, while Makinley and sophomore Peyton Parker each contributed 8 points.

“Our goal is to be the last team playing in Routt County, and we were again this year,” said David. “These seniors, they’re leaving with 69 wins and only 24 losses. So, you can’t complain about much.”

Hayden loses close contest in first round of regional tournament

A third-quarter lull was the difference as the No. 20 Hayden High School girls basketball team lost 67-61 to No. 13 Sanford in the first round of a 2A regional tournament on Friday.

With seconds left, Hayden sophomore Alison Rajzer fouled out on an odd call in which one referee said block and another said charge. Taking Rajzer’s place, freshman Emma Seagraves had a chance to win it with a pair of free throws soon after, but only made one, tying the game at 56. With that, the game went to overtime.

Both teams netted 44 points from the floor. The difference was free throws. Hayden shot from the foul line 22 times, sinking 15 of those. Sanford had 35 attempts, making 23 of them.

“We shot a better percentage, but they had more opportunities for free throws, so we lost the game on the free throw line,” said Hayden head coach Lori Raper.

The Tigers and Indians were going back-and-forth throughout the first half, with Sanford holding a 28-26 advantage as the teams went into the locker room. When the teams returned to the floor, Sanford held Hayden to 5 points in the third while scoring 14.

“They’re just like Soroco,” said Raper. “They have amazing little defenders. They’re crazy fast.”

Hayden fought back, though, outscoring the Indians 25-14 in the fourth to force overtime. Senior Alex Camilletti scored 19 over her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter. Seagraves added 13 points, while Rajzer contributed 9 points.

“We just did not take care of the ball. My stats came back (Saturday) and we had 30 turnovers. Again. That’s one of our biggest key things,” said Raper. “When we get into pressure situations, we seem to try to thread the needle or drive to the basket.”

Regional championship

Holyoke 41, Soroco 32

S 12 8 8 4 – 32

H 9 7 17 8 – 41

Scoring: S, Makinley Parker 11, Kayedence Bruner 7, Peyton Parker 6, Kourtney Bruner 5, Jadyn Ellis 3. Fouls: S, 17. FTs: S, 5-8.

Regional semifinal

Soroco 48, Denver Christian 33

S 10 15 9 14 – 48

DC 4 14 7 8 – 33

Soring: S, Kourtney Bruner 16, Kayedence Bruner 10, Peyton Parker 8, Makinley Parker 8, Sophia Benjamin 3, Morgan Geiger 2, Emi Ramirez 1. Fouls: S, 19. FTs: S, 22-33.

Regional semifinal

Sanford 67, Hayden 61

H 11 15 5 25 5 – 61

S 13 15 14 14 11 – 67

Scoring: H, Alex Camillletti 24, Emma Seagraves 13, Alison Rajzer 9, Gracie Day, Hailee Smith 4, LeeAnna Nelson 3, Tessa Booco 2. S, Mackenzie Peterson 19, Cheyenne Caldon 16, Asia Caldon 16. Fouls: H, 25. S, 17. FTs: H, 15-22. S, 23-35. 3-pointers: H, 8 (Camilletti 6). S, 2 (Peterson 1).

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.