Soroco drops to 0-2 with loss to Rangely
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School football team dropped to 0-2 with a 56-12 loss to Rangely on Friday, Oct. 16.
With a touchdown in the second and fourth quarter, the Rams avoided the shutout.
The Panthers were strong on the ground, racking up seven rushing touchdowns, three of which came at the hands of junior Keihlin Myers.
Soroco next plays at home on Friday, Oct. 23 against Gilpin County at 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 – Sanford at Soroco, L 50-12
Oct. 16 – Soroco at Rangely, L 56-12
Oct. 23 – Gilpin County at Soroco, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 – Soroco at Vail Christian, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 – Soroco at West Grand, 7 p.m.
Nov. 13 – Hayden at Soroco, 7 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
