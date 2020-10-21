Soroco drops to 0-2 with loss to Rangely

The Soroco football team is 0-2 to start the 2020 season.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School football team dropped to 0-2 with a 56-12 loss to Rangely on Friday, Oct. 16.

With a touchdown in the second and fourth quarter, the Rams avoided the shutout.

The Panthers were strong on the ground, racking up seven rushing touchdowns, three of which came at the hands of junior Keihlin Myers.

Soroco next plays at home on Friday, Oct. 23 against Gilpin County at 7 p.m.

Soroco Football Schedule Oct. 9 – Sanford at Soroco, L 50-12

Oct. 16 – Soroco at Rangely, L 56-12

Oct. 23 – Gilpin County at Soroco, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Soroco at Vail Christian, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 – Soroco at West Grand, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 – Hayden at Soroco, 7 p.m.

