Soroco cross country looks to beat 2018 state performance

Soroco sophomore Alex Colby finishes in 49th place at the 2018 state cross country meet at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. Colby was the only boy to represent the Soroco cross country team.

Leah Vann

OAK CREEK — In 2018, just four years after the inception of the Soroco High School cross country team, the girls team finished third at state, powered by a third-place finish by senior Chloe Veilleux.

Head coach Callie Bradley thinks the girls have a good chance of placing even higher this year, while the boys could potentially make it to state for the first time in program history.

With the loss of Chloe Veilleux, younger sister sophomore Betsy Veilleux will look to lead the girls team after taking 18th at state last year. However, incoming freshman, Rose Karow, who broke Chloe’s mile record last year as an eighth-grader, could be towards the top of the pack, as well.

“I wish the other kids on our team had one-tenth the confidence that this girl has. She goes out there and she puts the foot on the starting line, and she says, ‘You know what, I’m gonna win,’” Bradley said of Karow. “She stays with the front pack, even if she doesn’t have it in the end. She’s willing to take risks. That’s something I’d like to impart to the rest of our team, girls and boys.”

Also returning to the girls squad is sophomore Kayedence Bruner, who took 26th at state last year, as well as sophomores Hailey Minnick and Kayla Rossi, who placed 61st and 65th at state, respectively. There is also one senior in Kourtney Bruner, who took 79th at state in 2018. Kayedence and Betsy were both all-conference honorable mentions last fall.

In total, the girls will have eight runners on the roster.

The boys team is half the size with just four runners. Junior Alex Colby will pace the Rams boys team, coming off a 49th-place finish at the state meet.

“When he started in track in sixth grade, he had trouble running a mile,” Bradley said. “He has worked so, so hard. The work ethic of that particular kid, I cannot say enough about. He’s run all summer, he’s done more mileage than I have specified in our training plan and, luckily, he’s managed to avoid injury despite doing that.”

Soroco cross country Aug. 24: at Basalt

at Basalt Aug. 31: at Lake County

at Lake County Sept. 7: at West Grand

at West Grand Sept. 14: at Eagle Valley

at Eagle Valley Sept. 20: at Fruita-Monument

at Fruita-Monument Sept. 24: home at Rossi Meadow

home at Rossi Meadow Sept. 28: at Moffat County

at Moffat County Oct. 4: at Delta

at Delta Oct. 9: at Rifle

at Rifle Oct. 18: Regionals at Delta

Regionals at Delta Oct. 26: State at Colorado Springs

The boys team lost three runners, and young newcomers are taking their spot, but Bradley is still confident the group can succeed and bring the team to the next level.

“My goal every year is to get both the boys and girls teams to state,” she said. “We haven’t done it as a team with the boys, but we have always gotten at least one runner on the boys side to state.”

The marathon of a season leading to state in Colorado Springs on Oct. 26 begins Saturday, Aug. 24, in Basalt. The team will also host a home meet at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Rossi Meadow in Oak Creek.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.