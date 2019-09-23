Soroco cross country continues season at Fruita

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On the road in at the Anna Banana Invitational in Fruita, the Soroco cross country team didn’t register a team score.

Four Rams ran in the girls race, while just one participated in the boys race.

Sophomore Betsy Veilleux recorded the top finish for her team, taking 38th in the girls varsity race with a time of 23 minutes, 2.8 seconds. Sierra Bower of Basalt won with a time of 18:33.4, and Durango won the girls meet with 40 points.

Soroco sophomore Kayedence Bruner finished 48th, clocking in at 23:57.4, while sophomore Eden Mayer and freshman Trinity Delto earned 51st and 58th, respectively.

As for the Soroco boys, junior Alex Colby finished 48th, running the 5K in 20:02.3. Luke Tichi of Durango crossed the line first at 16:27.7l and Zuni High finished first in the team standings with 42 points.

Soroco will host the School Night Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Rossi Meadows.

Anna Banana Invitational

Fruita

Friday, Sept. 20

Boys top three team scores: 1. Zuni 42. 2. Durango 52. 3. Fruita Monument 69.

Individual top three: 1. Luke Tichi, Durango, 16:27.7. 2. Paul Knight, Durango, 16:34.5. 3. Deshawn Goodwin, Zuni, 16:50.5.

Soroco finishers: 48. Alex Colby 20:02.3.

Girls top three team scores: 1. Durango 40. 2. Fruita Monument 66. 3, Glenwood Springs 66.

Individual top three: 1. Sierra Bower, Basalt, 18:33.4. 2. Madeleine Burns, Durango, 18:43.8. 3. Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Glenwood Springs, 18:46.2.

Soroco finishers: 39. Betsy Veilleux 23:02.8. 48. Kayedence Bruner 23:57.4. 51. Eden Mayer 24;08.3. 58. Trinity Delto 25:14.3

