Soroco cross country competes at Delta

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School cross country team competed at the Delta Pantherfest on Friday, Oct. 4.

On the girls side, sophomore Betsy Veilleux finished 35th, clocking in at 21 minutes, 2.42 seconds. Sophomore Kayedence Bruner took 49th, with a time of 22:06.10. Sophomore Eden Mayer, senior Kourtney Bruner and freshman Trinity Delto took 68th, 70th, and 75th, respectively.

Junior Alex Colby led the Rams boys, earning 38th with a time of 18:13.25. Soroco sophomore Austin Little placed 112th with a time of 29:30.83.

Delta Pantherfest

Friday, Oct. 4

Boys individual top 5: 1. Luke Tichi, Durango, 15:46.98. 2. Paul Knight, Durango, 16:07.44. 3. Wyatt Mortenson, Moffat County, 16:17.18. 4. Hunter Prather, Central, 16:26.47. 5. McGinley Zastrow, Fruita Monument, 16:30.21.

Soroco finishers: 38. Alex Colby 18:13.25. 112. Austin Little 29:30.83.

Girls individual top 5: 1. Sierra Bower, Basalt, 17:40.25. 2. Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Glenwood Springs, 18:19.93. 3. Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs, 18:29.07. 4. Tristian Spence, Central, 18:34.55. 5. Jadyn Hail, Fruita Monument, 18:45.51.

Soroco finishers: 35. Betsy Veilleux 21:02.42. 49. Kayedence Bruner 22:06.10. 68. Eden Mayer 23:05.14. 70. Kourtney Bruner 23:05.14. 75. Trinity Delto 23:59.66.

Aug. 24: at Basalt, girls 5th

at Basalt, girls 5th Aug. 31: at Lake County, 10 a.m.

at Lake County, 10 a.m. Sept. 7: at West Grand, 10 a.m.

at West Grand, 10 a.m. Sept. 14: at Eagle Valley , 10 a.m.

at Eagle Valley , 10 a.m. Sept. 20: at Fruita-Monument, 3 p.m.

at Fruita-Monument, 3 p.m. Sept. 24: home at Rossi Meadow, 3:30 p.m.

home at Rossi Meadow, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28: at Moffat County, 10 a.m.

at Moffat County, 10 a.m. Oct. 4: at Delta

at Delta Oct. 9: at Rifle

at Rifle Oct. 18: Regionals at Delta

Regionals at Delta Oct. 26: State at Colorado Springs

