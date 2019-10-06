Soroco cross country competes at Delta
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School cross country team competed at the Delta Pantherfest on Friday, Oct. 4.
On the girls side, sophomore Betsy Veilleux finished 35th, clocking in at 21 minutes, 2.42 seconds. Sophomore Kayedence Bruner took 49th, with a time of 22:06.10. Sophomore Eden Mayer, senior Kourtney Bruner and freshman Trinity Delto took 68th, 70th, and 75th, respectively.
Junior Alex Colby led the Rams boys, earning 38th with a time of 18:13.25. Soroco sophomore Austin Little placed 112th with a time of 29:30.83.
Delta Pantherfest
Friday, Oct. 4
Boys individual top 5: 1. Luke Tichi, Durango, 15:46.98. 2. Paul Knight, Durango, 16:07.44. 3. Wyatt Mortenson, Moffat County, 16:17.18. 4. Hunter Prather, Central, 16:26.47. 5. McGinley Zastrow, Fruita Monument, 16:30.21.
Soroco finishers: 38. Alex Colby 18:13.25. 112. Austin Little 29:30.83.
Girls individual top 5: 1. Sierra Bower, Basalt, 17:40.25. 2. Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Glenwood Springs, 18:19.93. 3. Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs, 18:29.07. 4. Tristian Spence, Central, 18:34.55. 5. Jadyn Hail, Fruita Monument, 18:45.51.
Soroco finishers: 35. Betsy Veilleux 21:02.42. 49. Kayedence Bruner 22:06.10. 68. Eden Mayer 23:05.14. 70. Kourtney Bruner 23:05.14. 75. Trinity Delto 23:59.66.
- Aug. 24: at Basalt, girls 5th
- Aug. 31: at Lake County, 10 a.m.
- Sept. 7: at West Grand, 10 a.m.
- Sept. 14: at Eagle Valley , 10 a.m.
- Sept. 20: at Fruita-Monument, 3 p.m.
- Sept. 24: home at Rossi Meadow, 3:30 p.m.
- Sept. 28: at Moffat County, 10 a.m.
- Oct. 4: at Delta
- Oct. 9: at Rifle
- Oct. 18: Regionals at Delta
- Oct. 26: State at Colorado Springs
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.