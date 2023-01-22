Soroco boys hoops continues offensive struggles

Senior Has Louthan cashes a jump shot from mid-range in the second quarter of a Soroco boys basketball game against De Beque on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco boys basketball has had a tough season to this point, winning just one of its first 11 games.

The Rams’ most recent loss came at the hands of the De Beque Dragons in a 55-38 game at home on Friday, Jan. 20.

With the exception of a 79 point victory over Monument Academy in December, Soroco has yet to put up more than 50 points in a game, despite a strong scoring effort from junior Alan Mayer, who is averaging 13.4 points per game.

Also making a major contribution for the Soroco offense has been senior Logan Erickson, who averages the most assists per game with 3.6. Senior Hac Louthan leads the Rams in rebounds this year with 7.3 boards per game, but as a team, Soroco has only averaged 6.8 rebounds per game on offense.

Now 1-10 on the season, the team will look to improve with games against West Grand on Thursday, Jan. 26, and a rivalry game in Hayden on Saturday, Jan. 28.

De Beque 55, Soroco 38

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.