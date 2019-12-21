Soroco boys hoops blaze by Caprock

Soroco junior Liam Yaconiello looks to the net during a game against Caprock Academy on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Shelby Reardon

OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School boys basketball team needed a confidence booster after a disappointing 50-42 loss to Vail Mountain on Friday, Dec. 20. The next day, they got it.

Using impressive 3-pointers and breakaway layups, the Rams won 75-42 over Caprock Academy in front of a rowdy home crowd on Saturday, Dec. 21.

“After last night, we were turning the ball over too much, we weren’t shooting well,” Soroco senior Nick Estes said. “Then tonight, we were shooting well and playing good (defense).”

The Eagles broke out to a small advantage to start the game, forcing Soroco head coach Jody Gregory to call a timeout. When the Rams calmed down, they performed better.

Estes scored from behind the three-point line to tie the game, and Soroco took off with a 17-1 run from there. Juniors Liam Yaconiello and Tyler Koler-Wixom followed with threes of their own, extending the Rams advantage to 16-10.

Estes led the Rams, scoring 11 of his 19 points in the first frame.

With a three from Yaconiello, Soroco pushed the lead to 21 points, 40-19, halfway through the second quarter. A foul shot from sophomore Joey McLaughlin and three quick baskets from Estes bolstered the lead to 22, forcing a Caprock timeout.

Soroco senior Nick Estes steals the ball and breaksaway to score during a game against Caprock Academy on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Shelby Reardon

The back-to-back-to-back baskets from Estes looked the same. He brought the ball into the offensive zone up the middle, swerved right along the 3-point line, used his two steps to maneuver left and floated the ball into the net. It’s a move he said he had to develop since he’s one of the smaller members of the team at 5 feet, 7 inches.

“Having a 6-foot-7 guy on our team the last few years, you had to get good at getting it over him,” Estes said.

Soroco proved to shoot well from the outside as well, with six different players hitting a 3-pointer. With two on his stat sheet, Yaconiello finished with 15 points. Sophomore Luke Duksa added 10 points, while senior Jesse Koler contributed eight.

“We had more than 18 turnovers (Friday) and lost by 9,” Soroco head coach Jody Gregory said. “Today we had seven turnovers and won big. The turnovers were a big plus. We need to slow on offense a little bit, but it was overall a good game.”

There was one big pitfall in Soroco’s play as the team committed 13 fouls in the first half. The foul trouble continued into the second half, as the Rams hit five with three minutes left in the third. McLaughlin sat when he hit four and Yaconiello earned his third. Soroco ended the contest with 21 fouls.

Caprock went 11-for-27 from the charity stripe, earning a quarter of its points due to Soroco fouls.

“They did hurt us. We’re gonna have to work on that in practice somehow, but I haven’t figured out how yet,” said Gregory.

Soroco 75, Caprock Academy 42

C 11 18 8 5 — 42

S 24 20 16 15 — 75

Scoring: S, Nick Estes 19, Liam Yaconiello 15, Luke Duksa 10, Jesse Koler 8, Chase DelaMater 7, Joey McLaughlin 6, Tyler Koler-Wixom 5, Sam Iacovetto 3, Skyler Langston 2. CA, Andrew Jordan 11, Daniel Spinu 11.. 3-pointers: S 9 (Yaconiello 3). CA 3 (Kale Dohrman 1). FTs: S, 8-13. CA, 11-27. Fouls: S, 21. CA, 9.

Dec. 6: Soroco at VCHS Tip-off: L vs. Vail Christian 66-39, W vs. Cedaredge 46-42

Soroco at VCHS Tip-off: L vs. Vail Christian 66-39, W vs. Cedaredge 46-42 Dec. 12-14: Soroco at Meeker Shootout, L vs. Rifle 59-33, L vs. Aspen 65-35, W vs. Dolores 54-43

Soroco at Meeker Shootout, L vs. Rifle 59-33, L vs. Aspen 65-35, W vs. Dolores 54-43 Dec. 20: Vail Mountain at Soroco, L 50-42

Vail Mountain at Soroco, L 50-42 Dec. 21: Caprock at Soroco, W 75-42

Caprock at Soroco, W 75-42 Jan. 4: South Park at Soroco

South Park at Soroco Jan. 11: Soroco at West Grand

Soroco at West Grand Jan. 17: Soroco at DeBeque

Soroco at DeBeque Jan. 24: Hayden at Soroco

Hayden at Soroco Jan. 25: Soroco at North Park

Soroco at North Park Jan. 31: Rangely at Soroco

Rangely at Soroco Feb. 1: Soroco at Addenbrooke Academy

Soroco at Addenbrooke Academy Feb. 7: Soroco at Hotchkiss

Soroco at Hotchkiss Feb. 8: Soroco at Paonia

Soroco at Paonia Feb. 13: Soroco at Meeker

Soroco at Meeker Feb. 14: Plateau Valley at Soroco

Plateau Valley at Soroco Feb. 21: Vail Christian at Soroco

