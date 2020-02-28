Soroco boys fall to West Grand, will play for seventh

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In a District 5 consolation semifinal, the Soroco High School boys basketball team fell to West Grand 55-45 on Friday, Feb. 28.

The Rams led the first half, taking a 25-19 advantage into the locker rooms at the half. West Grand outscored Soroco 13-8 in the third to tie the contest at 33.

The fourth quarter was all West Grand. Rene Dominguez, who led all scorers with 14 points, netted 10 in the final quarter. The Mustangs put away 23 points in the fourth, compared to just 12 from Soroco.

Senior Jesse Koler led the Rams with 13 points, while sophomores Jed Kirby and Joey McLaughlin each added 9 points.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, Soroco will play Rangely in the seventh-place contest in De Beque. The Rams traveled to play the Panthers on Jan. 31, where the visitors lost 66-60.

West Grand 55, Soroco 45

WG 8 11 13 23 – 55

S 14 11 8 12 – 45

Scoring: WG, Rene Dominguez 14, Collin Warren 11, Alejandro Castanon 8. S, Jesse Koler 13, Jed Kirby 9, Joey McLaughlin 9, Tyler Koler-Wixom 7, Liam Yaconiello 2. Fouls: WG, 16. S, 14. FTs: WG, 19-25. S, 8-14.

