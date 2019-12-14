Soroco boys basketball win game at Meeker Shootout

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School boys basketball team is now 2-3 on the year as the Rams went 1-2 at the Meeker Shootout.

The team ended the tournament with a 54-43 victory over Dolores on Saturday, Dec. 14. Soroco didn’t score more than 35 in Thursday and Friday’s games.

Against Rifle, the Rams fell 59-33 and in a contest with Aspen, the Skiers emerged victorious 65-35.

The boys in maroon won’t play again until Saturday, Jan. 4 when they host South Park.

Meeker Shootout

Thursday, Dec. 12

Rifle 59, Soroco 33

Friday, Dec. 13

Aspen 65, Soroco 35

S 4 17 9 5 – 35

A 15 18 18 14 – 65

Saturday, Dec. 14

Soroco 54, Dolores 43

Dec. 6: Soroco at VCHS Tip-off: L vs. Vail Christian 66-39, W vs. Cedaredge 46-42

Soroco at Meeker Shootout, L vs. Rifle 59-33, L vs. Aspen 65-35, W. Dolores 54-43 Dec. 19: Soroco at Battle Mountain

Soroco at Battle Mountain Dec. 21: Caprock at Soroco

Caprock at Soroco Jan. 4: South Park at Soroco

South Park at Soroco Jan. 11: Soroco at West Grand

Soroco at West Grand Jan. 17: Soroco at DeBeque

Soroco at DeBeque Jan. 24: Hayden at Soroco

Hayden at Soroco Jan. 25: Soroco at North Park

Soroco at North Park Jan. 31: Rangely at Soroco

Rangely at Soroco Feb. 1: Soroco at Addenbrooke Academy

Soroco at Addenbrooke Academy Feb. 7: Soroco at Hotchkiss

Soroco at Hotchkiss Feb. 8: Soroco at Paonia

Soroco at Paonia Feb. 13: Soroco at Meeker

Soroco at Meeker Feb. 14: Plateau Valley at Soroco

Plateau Valley at Soroco Feb. 21: Vail Christian at Soroco

