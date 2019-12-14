Soroco boys basketball win game at Meeker Shootout | SteamboatToday.com

Soroco boys basketball win game at Meeker Shootout

News | December 14, 2019

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School boys basketball team is now 2-3 on the year as the Rams went 1-2 at the Meeker Shootout.

The team ended the tournament with a 54-43 victory over Dolores on Saturday, Dec. 14. Soroco didn’t score more than 35 in Thursday and Friday’s games.

Against Rifle, the Rams fell 59-33 and in a contest with Aspen, the Skiers emerged victorious 65-35.

The boys in maroon won’t play again until Saturday, Jan. 4 when they host South Park.

Meeker Shootout
Thursday, Dec. 12
Rifle 59, Soroco 33
Friday, Dec. 13
Aspen 65, Soroco 35
S 4 17 9 5 – 35
A 15 18 18 14 – 65
Saturday, Dec. 14
Soroco 54, Dolores 43

Soroco boys basketball
  • Dec. 6: Soroco at VCHS Tip-off: L vs. Vail Christian 66-39, W vs. Cedaredge 46-42
  • Dec. 12-14: Soroco at Meeker Shootout, L vs. Rifle 59-33, L vs. Aspen 65-35, W. Dolores 54-43
  • Dec. 19: Soroco at Battle Mountain
  • Dec. 21: Caprock at Soroco
  • Jan. 4: South Park at Soroco
  • Jan. 11: Soroco at West Grand
  • Jan. 17: Soroco at DeBeque
  • Jan. 24: Hayden at Soroco
  • Jan. 25: Soroco at North Park
  • Jan. 31: Rangely at Soroco
  • Feb. 1: Soroco at Addenbrooke Academy
  • Feb. 7: Soroco at Hotchkiss
  • Feb. 8: Soroco at Paonia
  • Feb. 13: Soroco at Meeker
  • Feb. 14: Plateau Valley at Soroco
  • Feb. 21: Vail Christian at Soroco

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

