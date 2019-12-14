Soroco boys basketball win game at Meeker Shootout
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School boys basketball team is now 2-3 on the year as the Rams went 1-2 at the Meeker Shootout.
The team ended the tournament with a 54-43 victory over Dolores on Saturday, Dec. 14. Soroco didn’t score more than 35 in Thursday and Friday’s games.
Against Rifle, the Rams fell 59-33 and in a contest with Aspen, the Skiers emerged victorious 65-35.
The boys in maroon won’t play again until Saturday, Jan. 4 when they host South Park.
Meeker Shootout
Thursday, Dec. 12
Rifle 59, Soroco 33
Friday, Dec. 13
Aspen 65, Soroco 35
S 4 17 9 5 – 35
A 15 18 18 14 – 65
Saturday, Dec. 14
Soroco 54, Dolores 43
- Dec. 6: Soroco at VCHS Tip-off: L vs. Vail Christian 66-39, W vs. Cedaredge 46-42
- Dec. 12-14: Soroco at Meeker Shootout, L vs. Rifle 59-33, L vs. Aspen 65-35, W. Dolores 54-43
- Dec. 19: Soroco at Battle Mountain
- Dec. 21: Caprock at Soroco
- Jan. 4: South Park at Soroco
- Jan. 11: Soroco at West Grand
- Jan. 17: Soroco at DeBeque
- Jan. 24: Hayden at Soroco
- Jan. 25: Soroco at North Park
- Jan. 31: Rangely at Soroco
- Feb. 1: Soroco at Addenbrooke Academy
- Feb. 7: Soroco at Hotchkiss
- Feb. 8: Soroco at Paonia
- Feb. 13: Soroco at Meeker
- Feb. 14: Plateau Valley at Soroco
- Feb. 21: Vail Christian at Soroco
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.