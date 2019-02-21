Soroco boys basketball stays alive in playoffs

DENVER — The Soroco boys basketball (11-10, 7-5) team defeated Rangely (5-17, 4-8) at De Beque High School, 46-33 to stay alive in the playoff bracket on Thursday, Feb. 21.

The Rams will need to win their next game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 against the winner of Hotchkiss (8-13, 5-7) and Paonia (12-8, 9-3) to earn a regional tournament berth.

