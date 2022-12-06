Soroco boys basketball goes 0-2 over the weekend

Soroco graduate Luke Duksa looks to the basket while under pressure during a game between the Soroco and Hayden boys basketball teams on Feb. 11. Soroco is off to an 0-2 start to the year but will look to get in the win column at the Meeker Shootout this weekend.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Kicking off the season over the weekend, Soroco boys basketball hit the road to compete in the Manila High School Shootout on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

The first game of the tournament for the Rams came against Intermountain Christian with Soroco suffering a 56-33 loss.

The Rams followed that with a matchup against Manila on Saturday, where Soroco struggled to stop the Manila offense and fell 73-23.

Now 0-2 on the year, Soroco will look to make some noise in the Meeker Shootout coming Thursday, Dec. 8, to Saturday, Dec. 10.

Intermountain Christian 56, Soroco 33

Manila 73, Soroco 23

S: 4 8 4 7

M: 25 27 18 3

