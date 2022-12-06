Soroco boys basketball goes 0-2 over the weekend
Kicking off the season over the weekend, Soroco boys basketball hit the road to compete in the Manila High School Shootout on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
The first game of the tournament for the Rams came against Intermountain Christian with Soroco suffering a 56-33 loss.
The Rams followed that with a matchup against Manila on Saturday, where Soroco struggled to stop the Manila offense and fell 73-23.
Now 0-2 on the year, Soroco will look to make some noise in the Meeker Shootout coming Thursday, Dec. 8, to Saturday, Dec. 10.
Intermountain Christian 56, Soroco 33
Manila 73, Soroco 23
S: 4 8 4 7
M: 25 27 18 3
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.