Soroco basketball goes 0-2 in Wyoming

Soroco senior Hac Louthan nails a jumpshot from mid-range in a game against Hayden on Jan. 28, 2023. The Rams have struggled on offense this season, averaging just 34.9 points per game and hold a 2-14 record on the year.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Crossing the border to the north, Soroco boys and girls basketball competed in Baggs, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for games against Little Snake River.

The boys struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 15 points in the game and falling 58-15.

This is the third straight loss for the Rams who now sit 2-14 on the year with a 1-6 record in league play.

The girls suffered a similar fate, dropping the game 53-22 to count as the team’s fourth consecutive loss. The girls hold a 3-9 record with two of those wins coming in division.

Both the boys and girls have two games remaining on the regular season as they travel to Plateau Valley on Saturday, Feb. 11, and close the season at North Park on Feb. 17.

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.