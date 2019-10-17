Sonja Macys: Vote ‘yes’ on 2A

Arguments against the 2A ballot measure fail to mention that Steamboat Springs is one of six municipalities (cities, towns) in the state that does not have a property tax. Six of Colorado’s 271 municipalities, including us, do not have a property tax. The remaining 98% of Colorado municipalities have a property tax, according to data from the Colorado Municipal League.



I have not asked the other 265 municipalities across the state why they have a property tax, but if I did, I would guess that their answer might be revenue diversification — the ability to count on multiple revenue streams to provide stable and consistent services to our citizenry, regardless of economic downturns. Or it might be that providing municipal services to private property comes at a cost.

Revenue from property taxes offsets this cost. For those who argue fire and emergency services should be funded from the general fund, please remember the general fund, in most municipalities, includes revenue from property taxes.



I encourage you to vote “yes” on 2A. As a council member, I’ve seen the increasing calls for emergency services that come with a growing, and aging, population. It frightens me to think of the third and fourth emergency calls, the ones we can’t fully accommodate with today’s level of staffing. And it seems fair for homeowners who live here, and those who don’t, to shoulder the same cost for the same level of fire and emergency services we all receive.

Please join me in voting “yes” on 2A.



Sonja Macys

Member of the Steamboat Springs City Council, writing on my own behalf, not on behalf of the council