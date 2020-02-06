Songwriter Series presents Hazel Miller Quartet with the Steve Boynton Trio

Hazel Miller is scheduled to perform at the Chief Theater in Steamboat Springs.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When Hazel Miller was a first-grader at Catholic school, in the middle of singing a song with her fellow classmates, a nun leaned over and whispered, “Sing louder — they’ll follow you.”

She did and hasn’t stopped singing since.

“(Singing) is the one thing I always loved to do,” Miller said. “There’s never been any doubt in my mind about singing.”

Miller and the Hazel Miller Quartet will perform at the Chief Theater on Friday, Feb. 7, as part of the Songwriter Series.

She’s known for her powerful, moving vocals, which have earned her the nickname “Denver’s Own Queen of Soul.” Fans also appreciate her way of blending jazz, R&B, blues and soul and how fun and danceable every Hazel Miller show is.

“It’s not a performance if people don’t dance,” Miller said. “Our whole mission is to get up there and warm the room up — just give people a good, warm feeling and let them have a great time.”

Alongside Miller is Dana Marsh on keyboard.

“Dana is one of the most amazingly talented people I’ve ever worked with in my life,” Miller said. “He was one of the only people I knew when I first moved to Denver. We’ve been working together for 40 years.”

Rich Lamb is on bass.

“He comes from an incredibly musical family,” Miller said. “He’s Mr. Grooves.”

Cody Carbone is on guitar and vocals.

“He’s only 26, but his talent is enormous,” Miller said. “He brought in music we hadn’t explored, and when he sings a song, you can hear a pin drop.”

If you go What: Hazel Miller Quartet with guest Steve Boynton Trio

When: Doors and bar opens at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

The group will play a mix of original songs and classics that all the band members “are very attached to personally,” according to Miller.

“We make (old classic blues songs) our own,” Miller said. “We make them so different that I’ve had a lot of people ask me if they’re originals.”

Miller is based in Denver but has toured extensively across the globe, including more than five years with Colorado-based jam band Big Head Todd and the Monsters. She’s a Denver icon, having performed several times at Red Rocks Amphitheater and recorded a welcome message that’s played to those who pass through the main train terminal at Denver International Airport.

The Steamboat Springs-based Steve Boynton Trio will open the evening. Doors and the bar open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Miller and her bandmates are set to arrive in Steamboat from Denver, so if weather makes the trip unsafe, the show may be postponed or canceled. Visit chieftheater.com for more information.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.