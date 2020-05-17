Something screaming on Howelsen: The Record for Saturday, May 16, 2020

Saturday, May 16, 2020

5:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers responded to a call from someone about a bear trying to get into a dumpster in the 500 block of Gilpin Street. The person also said they thought someone may have tampered with the dumpster.

7:24 a.m. Police responded to a call from someone who reported hearing a high-pitched screaming sound while they were walking up Emerald Mountain near the Howelsen Hill ski jumps. They weren’t sure if it was a child or an animal, and couldn’t see anything. Police could not locate anyone who had been screaming.

8:16 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an animal bite at the intersection of Rich Avenue and East First Street in Yampa.

Support Local Journalism Donate



9:54 a.m. Officers assisted the Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters in responding to an illegal burn in the 2900 block of Alpenglow Way. The person responsible for the burn helped put it out, and was informed about the permitting process for recreational burns.

4:43 p.m. Police responded to a call from a transit driver who reported a suspicious person by the Gondola Transit Center who was crouched down and appeared to be hiding. Officers were unable to locate the person.

7:31 p.m. Officers responded to a call from an employee of an establishment in the 700 block of Yampa Street who was concerned someone purchased an alcoholic beverage and gave it to someone who may have been underage and on a moped.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

8:59 p.m. Officers responded to a report from someone who thought people in a neighboring unit in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza was in violation of a public health order.

9:07 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Routt County Road 129 and Elk View Drive.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.