Some Silver Spur residents still without water

Steamboat II Metropolitan District crews work to find a break in the main water line on Silver Spur Street on Wednesday. Some 50 homes in the Silver Spur neighborhood on the west side of Steamboat Springs have been without water since Monday. (Photo by John F. Russell)





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Chase Baker has had a couple of long days, and as he stood near two gaping holes in Silver Spur Street on Wednesday, it did not appear that things were getting easier.

“We’ve got a really unique situation. I think what’s happened is we’ve got a break in the main, and it’s following a sewer main, which is underneath the water main,” said Baker, district manager for Steamboat II Metropolitan District. “It is making it very difficult to find where the main is actually broken, so we’re chasing the pipe right now.”

Baker and his crews have been working around the clock since he learned about two water main breaks Monday evening. The first came in the Steamboat II neighborhood, and then he learned of a second break in the Silver Spur subdivision minutes later.

The break on Silver Spur Street flooded the basement of a home. The breaks also resulted in the loss of water service in large sections of both neighborhoods.

Baker said crews were able to repair the main in Steamboat II sometime around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Work on the Silver Spur line started at 7 a.m. Tuesday with hopes of restoring water to roughly 50 homes by late afternoon.

“At this point, we are still searching for the break in the line,” Baker said.

Crews worked until 11 p.m. Tuesday but had to stop because they did not have the locations of gas and power lines. They were back at work Wednesday, but as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Baker could not predict when the line would be fixed. He said the problem was not related to the new school construction.

“This is only the second break we’ve ever had in Silver Spur,” Baker said. “Usually, the break is blatantly obvious. But this has been difficult and even with the combined experience with the excavators, myself and the rest of my crew, it’s nothing that any of us have ever seen before.”

Silver Spur resident Jeff Rodriguez has been without water since Monday evening and is doing everything possible to make the best of a bad situation.

“We have had a lot of help from our neighbors,” Rodriguez said. “They know that we don’t have water, so they have been filling five-gallon jugs and bringing them by and also letting us take showers at their place … It’s like glorified camping in your own house. Obviously, we would like to have our water back, but you know we understand that it’s a difficult thing to find and locate.”

Quint Friesell, who lives of Purple Sage Trail just off of Silver Spur Street, is one of the few families who still have water.

On Wednesday, Friesell dropped off a box of donuts to those working to fix the water line.

“They’ve been working day and night, so I just wanted to show appreciation for their hard work,” Friesell said. “It’s frustrating to try and fix something when you don’t even know where the problem is.”

