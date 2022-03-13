Solar install co-op info meeting Wednesday

The nonprofit Solar United Neighbors of Colorado is hosting information sessions this week for local residents and small business owners in the Yampa Valley to determine interest for a second round of cooperative-based purchasing for discounted solar installations.

The event is supported by such organizations as the City of Steamboat Springs, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Alpine Bank, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Colorado Renewable Energy Society.

The in-person meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at Steamboat Springs City Hall as well as Thursday, March 17, at the Craig Chamber of Commerce office. For questions, contact coteam@solarunitedneighbors.org .

Solar United Neighbors has worked creating co-ops in Colorado since 2019 to help communities go solar together, provide advice and information, and leverage group buying power. A previous co-op in the Yampa Valley in 2019 included 18 installations.

SUN co-ops are free to join, and once a group is large enough, bids are solicited from area solar installers.

