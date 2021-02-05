 Soda Pop Slalom postponed | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Soda Pop Slalom postponed

News News |

Shelby Reardon
  

Harrison Schuett leaves the starting gate of the 2020 Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom Friday morning. The long-running Winter Carnival tradition draws hundreds of young skiers to the ski area, and for many of them it's the first time to test their skills on a slalom course.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Winter Carnival’s beloved Soda Pop Slalom event scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to too many elementary-age children being in quarantine this week, according to event organizers.

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club hasn’t decided on a rescheduled date.

The event typically draws hundreds of young athletes looking to get a sugary treat after a run through a slalom course.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more