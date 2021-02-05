Soda Pop Slalom postponed
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Winter Carnival’s beloved Soda Pop Slalom event scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to too many elementary-age children being in quarantine this week, according to event organizers.
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club hasn’t decided on a rescheduled date.
The event typically draws hundreds of young athletes looking to get a sugary treat after a run through a slalom course.
