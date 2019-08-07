Sock turned into police: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

8:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of prescription medication stolen out of a backpack at Rich Weiss Park.

1:18 p.m. Officers were called to a reported assault between employees at a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:09 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the 200 block of Ninth Street. A window was open.

4:16 p.m. A person turned in socks found near Ninth and Aspen streets.

4:55 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported theft in the 400 block of Clifton Avenue in Yampa.

4:58 p.m. Officers received a report of several kids on the railroad bridge near the 400 block of River Road. Officers were unable to locate them.

6:17 p.m. A person reported that people were screaming at an old man walking past in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the man.

7:41 p.m. Deputies received a report of harassment in the 39700 block of Routt County Road 52.

8:44 p.m. A person reported a drunken woman was asleep in the area of Apres Ski Way and Village Drive. The caller was able to wake the woman up, who said she was waiting for the bus. Officers spoke to the drunken women and took a report.

Total incidents: 35

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Incidents that area fire protection districts and Routt County Search and Rescue responded to were unavailable Wednesday.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.